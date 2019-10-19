Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jack Hughes scored his first career goal in his first NHL game against his older brother Quinn Hughes, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Saturday.
Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots in his third career shutout, sending New Jersey to its second straight victory after starting the season with six straight losses.
Good luck bro. 👊
You too bro. 👊 pic.twitter.com/113aIEwsUc
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 19, 2019
Jack Hughes, 18, played in his eighth NHL game after he was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Quinn Hughes was a first-round selection by Vancouver in 2018.
There were approximately 80 Hughes family members and friends on hand for their first NHL matchup.
READ MORE: Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS