Houston student preparing for B.C. Summer Games

She wants to encourage more girls to play baseball

Abigail Henderson has been travelling to Terrace every weekend since March to train for the B.C. Summer Games. (Submitted photo)

Abigail Henderson, a Grade-9 student at Houston Secondary School, is preparing to attend the B.C. Summer Games next month.

She’s part of an all-girls baseball team of zone seven – which stretches from Haida Gwaii to Vanderhoof – called the Northern Royals.

The committed Houston student has been travelling to Terrace every weekend to practice since March. She found out just last month that she would attend the Summer Games in Vancouver Island.

“This is the first time that zone seven has entered an all-girls team in eight years, so I thought it was pretty cool for us to be able to have a team and go down there,” she told Houston Today. “I’m really excited… it’s a really great experience I think.”

Henderson hopes her attendance at the Summer Games will spark the interest of more local girls to play baseball.

“There’s not a lot of girls that play baseball; it’s more of a guys’ thing, but I don’t think it’s a guys’ sport,” she said. “It’s a good way to meet people.”

“I feel like all the girls [in the zone seven team] get along really well and everyone shares the same passion,” she added.

Baseball has been a big part of Henderson’s life since she was five years old.

“I grew up around baseball because my parents play baseball… I grew up around this field,” she said. “I feel that it’s had a big impact in my life because I don’t know what I would do without baseball.”

“Rugby and baseball are probably my two biggest passions,” she added.

Her mother, Rena Laforge, said baseball and rugby are worthwhile ways for teenage girls to spend their time.

“High-school isn’t the easiest place for teenage girls,” she said. “These sports give her something to look forward to and to put her energy into.”

Laforge added that she’s excited to see the zone seven team competing at the B.C. Summer Games.

“It’s a lot to fun to watch the team’s progress from March until now; it’s been mainly practice at this point, so it will be fun to see how they come together as a team in a tournament.”

Zone seven will also be competing in a boys provincial tournament in Smithers next month. Although the competition is mainly for boys, some girls – including Henderson – are expected to join the team.

The 2018 B.C. Summer Games will be held in Cowichan, Vancouver Island, on July 19-22.

Henderson is still looking for personal sponsorships. To help her attend the games, call 778-816-0071.