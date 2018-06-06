Houston Baseball beginners

Baseball for children aged 6 and 7 practice their passing and catching skills at the Jamie Baxter field. The kids play ball every Mondayand Wednesday at 6 – 6:45 p.m. For more information call the Houston Leisure Centre. (Shiela Pepping photos)
The event documents the Upper Bulkley Watershed’s biodiversity
After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.
Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019
‘His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered’
Eight-month-old child on Vancouver Island taken to hospital for surgery to remove caterpillar parts
Moss Caney will travel to Spain in August for the exclusive camp
The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas
The 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place May 31 to June 2 in Langley
This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15
His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million
Recommendations include keeping an addicted mother with her newborn immediately after birth
Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction