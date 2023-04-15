Tri-City Americans’ Lukas Dragicevic smiles during on-ice testing ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Langley, B.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men’s under-18 world championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tri-City Americans’ Lukas Dragicevic smiles during on-ice testing ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Langley, B.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men’s under-18 world championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hockey Canada announces roster for 2023 men’s U18 world championship

The roster includes 22 players

Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men’s under-18 world championship.

The roster includes 22 players (three goalies, seven defencemen and 12 forwards), eight of which won gold for Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer.

Canada is looking to bounce back after losing 6-5 to Finland in last year’s world championship quarterfinals. Three players are returning from that team: Tanner Howe, Matthew Wood and Lukas Dragicevic.

Jeff Truitt of the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders will be the team’s head coach, while John Dean of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Bruce Richardson of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada will serve as assistants.

Justin Pogge, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick in 2004 who starred for Canada at the 2006 world juniors in Vancouver, is the team’s goaltending consultant.

The under-18 tournament takes place April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Hockey Canada members elect new board of directors, including chair Hugh Fraser

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Plenty of questions as the Canucks reset after another disappointing season

Just Posted

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

Departure board at Northwest Regional Airport, April 13, 3:43 p.m. showing cancelled flights due to volcanic ash from an eruption in Russia. (Viktor Elias photo)
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nisga’a to host 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace