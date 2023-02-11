Gingolx trounces Metlakatla (BC) to kick off the 2023 All Native tourney

The Sons more than doubled the Spartans 86-42 in Senior Division play

The 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament is officially underway with a lopsided Senior Division matchup between Gingolx (Kincolith) and Metlakatla BC.

At the ending buzzer of the opening draw this morning (Feb. 11), the Sons had more than doubled the Spartans 86 – 42.

Metlakatla briefly held a lead in the first quarter, but after 10 minutes the Sons were up by six and never looked back, steadily building the gap throughout.

David Stewart Jr. and Dan Stewart led the way for Gingolx with 22 and 21 points respectively. Double digits were also put up by Perry Terrell Jr. (19) and Claude Barton Jr. (11).

On the bright side for the Spartans in an otherwise dismal opening salvo was a solid 16 point performance by Jesse Novak.

There are three more games on the card for today. In the Intermediate Division Gitxsan (Hazelton) takes on Gitxaala (Kitkatla) at 1 p.m. and Lax Kw’alaams faces Kitamaat at 4 p.m.

In Senior play, Kitamaat is up against Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) at 2:30 p.m.

