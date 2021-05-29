Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

A Vancouver Giants goaltender has been signed to an entry-level deal with a National Hockey League (NHL) team.

Trent Miner, a 20-year-old hailing from Manitoba, penned a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, the Langley-based WHL team announced on Thursday.

Miner was drafted by the Avs in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL draft, which was held in Vancouver.

COLORADO’S OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Originally drafted by the Giants in Round 1 of the 2016 WHL bantam draft, Miner has since appeared in 84 regular season games where he’s posted a record of 48-28-3-2. He’s added a 2.49 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and eight shutouts. He’s appeared in an additional nine playoff games and was 5-4.

TRENT MINER’S WHL BIO

In 2020-21, Miner appeared in 15 games for the Giants inside the Re/Max Hub in Kamloops and Kelowna.

He posted a record of 7-8 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. His four shutouts were tied for the WHL lead.

After appearing in six games earlier this season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles (2-3-1), Miner started his season with the Giants with a shutout streak that spanned 234 minutes and 31 seconds – A franchise record.

In addition to his on-ice success, Miner was the Vancouver Giants crowned the team’s humanitarian of the year award winner in 2021.

He’s also captured either the high school or post-secondary academic player of the year award in each of the previous three seasons.

“The entire Vancouver Giants organization would like to congratulate Trent Miner for signing his first NHL contract,” said Dan O’Connor, media relations director and play-by-play broadcaster for the team.

RELATED: Giants goalie earns humanitarian award

RECENT COVERAGE: VIDEO – Vancouver Giants wrap up season with a big win over Victoria

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

 

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Just Posted

Truck cab was completely destroyed by fire as a result of an accident early this morning. (Houston Today photo)
Semi destroyed by fire in early morning accident

Vehicle left Hwy16 at Morgan Road

SD 54. (Houston Today File photo)
SD 54 receives over $1.6 million in provincial funding

Funding to go towards school improvements

No longer considered safe, the log perimeter around Steelhead Park is to be removed. (Houston Today photo)
Park perimeter to be removed

Embedded logs no longer considered safe

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston Secondary School celebrates mental health week

Houston Secondary School’s (HSS) student leadership group organized Mental Health week in… Continue reading

RDBN file photo
RDBN’s partnership with CityWest to increase connectivity

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is going into a partnership agreement… Continue reading

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Okanagan chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

Most Read