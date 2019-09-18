Terrace (dark uniforms) outgunned host Smithers in the first game of last year’s Jim Bolster T3 Hockey Tournament. (Tom Best photo)

Food vendors approved for Jim Bolster hockey tourney

Council approves Smithers Minor Hockey request as arena concession remains shut down

There will be food vendors at the Fourth Annual Jim Bolster Memorial Tournament Tier 3/4.

At its regular meeting Sept. 10, Smithers council unanimously approved a request from Smithers minor hockey.

“Having no concession for the hockey fans has been a negative aspect when hosting tournaments,” wrote Danielle Nixon, the tournament coordinator. “We understand the Steelheads have plans to lease and renovate the concession in the near future, and we fully plan on supporting them once this new concession is up and running. However, in the meantime, allowing food vendors outside for two consecutive days is a huge asset to hosting our tournaments.”

READ MORE: Big Northwest hockey tournament fills Smithers arenas

The tournament will be held Oct. 11 and 12 at the Smithers Civic Centre and host between 15 and 18 teams from around the Northwest in the peewee, bantam and midget divisions.

Originally known as the Triple Tier 3 Thanksgiving Tournament, it was renamed after Jim Bolster’s untimely death in June 2018 at the age of 51.

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from the inaugural tournament in 2016

“Jim was born and raised in Smithers,” Nixon said via email. “He had a real passion for hockey and enjoyed playing recreational hockey. Jim also loved to watch hockey at all levels. He spent many hours in the local rink watching future stars play. Jim will be missed at the rink and on the ice.”

In addition to the food vendors, Nixon said there will be a professional photographer present to get action shots of the kids, which will be provided to parents free of charge.

A 50-50 draw is also planned.


