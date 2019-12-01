Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Leivo (17) scores against Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Sunday December 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Leon Draisaitl scored two power-play goals as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Sunday night to snap a two-game losing skid.

Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers (17-9-3). Connor McDavid and Alex Chiasson both had two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots.

Josh Leivo and Brock Boeser scored the Canucks (13-11-4), who are 3-3-0 in their last six games.

Loui Eriksson was in the penalty box for both of Draisaitl’s goals.

The Canucks beat the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton Saturday night, ending a season-long six-game road trip.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom, making his first back-to-back start of the season, stopped 26 shots for Vancouver.

Draisaitl scored just 46 seconds into the third, giving Edmonton a 3-2 lead. He took a pass from James Neal and was untouched scoring on a backdoor play.

The Canucks outshot the Oilers 23-14 after 40 minutes but the teams were tied 2-2.

Vancouver went ahead 2-1 at 12:06 of the second period on Leivo’s fourth goal of the season. Defenceman Jordie Benn fired a puck into traffic that was blocked. Leivo found the rebound and slid it past Koskinen for his second goal in two nights after going 15 games without scoring.

Draisaitl made it 2-2 on a power play at 15:34, notching his 17th of the season on a pass from McDavid. It was his first goal in seven games and first point in three matches.

The teams exchanged first-period goals.

The Oilers opened the scoring when McDavid dug a puck out of the corner and sent a pass in front of the net that was deflected to the blue line. Defenceman Darnell Nurse sent a slap pass to the side of the net which Archibald deflected past Markstrom at 9:09 for his first point in 20 games this season.

J.T. Miller was workhorse on Vancouver’s tying goal at 15:34. Miller picked up the puck and circled in front of the Oilers’ net, fighting off several defenders, before passing to Quinn Hughes. He dished to Boeser who scored his 11th of the season, then took a stick in the face.

Patrick Russell thought he had put Edmonton ahead 2-1 just 30 seconds later but officials waved off the goal, ruling goaltender interference after a coach’s challenge.

READ MORE: Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

NOTES: The teams played 8:47 from the opening puck drop to the game’s first whistle. … Defenceman Alex Edler, who leads Vancouver by averaging 23 minutes, 38 seconds of ice time, missed the game with an upper-body injury. … Defenceman Oscar Fantenberg dressed for his first game as a Canuck. … The Oilers called up backup goaltender Stuart Skinner from Bakersfield of the AHL after Mike Smith suffered an injury Saturday. … Oilers forward Zack Kassian missed the game with a back injury. .. Forward Antoine Roussel, who had knee surgery in March to repair a torn ACL, has rejoined the Canucks after a conditioning stint with in the AHL.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Just Posted

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced today for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

Kentucky Derby in Houston

The Houston Figure Skating Club held a Kentucky Derby Themed ladies auction… Continue reading

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read