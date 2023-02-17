Day 7 (Feb. 17) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

The following is the schedule for Day 7 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre
FEBRUARY 16, 2023
WOMEN’S DIVISION
10:30 a.m. (arena) Laxgalts’ap vs Vancouver
SEMI-FINAL 4 p.m. (main gym)
Haisla vs (winner of 10:30 a.m. game)
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate
6:30 p.m. (Winner of Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate) vs Hazelton
SENIORS DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
11 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Similkameen
1 p.m. Skidegate vs Burnaby
8 p.m. Massett vs (winner of 11 a.m. game)
MASTERS DIVISION
9 a.m. (arena) Skidegate vs Hydaburg
SEMI-FINALS 2:30 p.m. (main gym)
Prince Rupert vs (winner of Skidegate vs Hydaburg)