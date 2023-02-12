Similkameen’s Caleb Montgomery Reid (white) steals the ball from Nuxalk’s (Bella Coola) Carlos Edgar during Senior Division action at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 12 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 3 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Top ranked teams get in on the action!

The following is the schedule for Day 3 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

FEBRUARY 13, 2023

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

8 a.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh)

11 a.m. Haisla (Kitamaat) vs Prince Rupert

2:30 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Massett (New Aiyansh)

6:30 p.m. Similkameen vs Hesquiaht

9:30 p.m. (Winner of Gitga’at vs Massett) vs Vancouver

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

8 a.m. Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) vs Laxgalts’ap(Greenville)

9:30 a.m. Gitxsan (New Hazelton) vs Nuxalk (Bella Coola)

11 a.m. Prince Rupert vs Massett

6:30 p.m. (Winner of Gitmidiik vs Laxgalts’ap) vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella)

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

1 p.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) vs Prince Rupert

2:30 p.m. Gitxsan (New Hazelton) vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh)

4 p.m. Massett vs Haisla (Kitamaat)

8 p.m. Burnaby vs (Winner of Heilsuk vs Prince Rupert)

9:30 p.m. Skidegate vs Similkameen

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

9:30 a.m. Gitwinksihlkw vs Haisla (Kitamaat)

1 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh)

4 p.m. Prince Rupert vs Gingolx (Kincolith)

8 p.m. Massett vs Gitxsan (Hazelton)

