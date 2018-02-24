Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett (right) celebrates his first-period goal with teammates Cody Goloubef (left) and Brandon Kozun as Canada beat the Czech Republic 6-4 to win Olympic bronze in men’s hockey in PyeongChang. (Canadian Press photo)

Czechmate: Canada wins men’s Olympic hockey bronze

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4

Canada shook off the sting of being upset by Germany in the semifinals to beat the Czech Republic 6-4 and win Olympic men’s hockey bronze Saturday in PyeongChang.

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scored twice – his first two goals of the tournament – as did captain Chris Kelly, as Canada won its sixth men’s hockey medal in the last eight Olympics.

Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski had the other goals for Canada, who received a bounce back performance in net from Kevin Poulin. He made 30 saves, including 14 in the first period, a day after allowing four German goals on 15 shots in a 4-3 defeat.

Canada led 2-1 after the opening period. There was no scoring in the middle frame, and Canada jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third.

The Czechs looked to have made it 5-3 but a goal was disallowed for goalie interference.

Ebbett missed a great chance for his hat trick goal, firing wide on a three-on-one but stuck with the play and centred the puck out front. After a hit goal post, Wolski put the puck past goalie Pavel Francouz for a 6-2 Canada lead with 4:37 left to go.

The Czechs, however, refused to quit, scoring twice in 90 seconds to cut the lead to 6-4. The second goal came after a too many men on the ice penalty against Canada, and with the Czech goalie pulled for a two-man advantage.

The win for Canada avenged a 3-2 shootout loss in the preliminary round.

Previous story
That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1
Next story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag bearer for closing ceremony

Just Posted

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Houston athletes prepare for B.C. Winter Games

Eryn Czirfusz and U14 ringette team to represent Houston

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

BC BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official

Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities

Notley says Alberta watching B.C. court bid closely, will get no free ride on it

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ended the three-week ban on B.C. wine, calming the trade war

Trudeau ends troubled India trip in his comfort zone of hockey and youth

The players, 18-25, came to New Delhi from Ladakhi in northern India, as part of outreach program

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag bearer for closing ceremony

Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey

Team Canada’s Dave Duncan apologizes after drunken joyride in Pyeongchang

Duncan, his wife Maja and Canadian technical coach William Raine detained by South Korean police

Czechmate: Canada wins men’s Olympic hockey bronze

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4

Most Read