Eugenie Bouchard of Canada plays a return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women’s singles match on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard’s four-match winning streak is over — and so is the Canadian’s run at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., lost 6-4, 7-5 to No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the grass-court major.

Bouchard, won three qualifying matches to get into the main draw after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 188, led 5-2 in the second set against Barty and had one set point, but couldn’t pull it off.

Bouchard converted on just one of her six break-point opportunities, while Barty was good on three of seven.

No. 26 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays a second-round men’s match against Benoit Paire of France later Thursday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont, faces Dennis Novak of Austria in the third round on Friday.

The Canadian Press

