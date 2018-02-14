(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-1 at PyeongChang Olympics

Canadians advance to semifinals

The Canadian women’s ice hockey team beat the U.S. 2-1 in a game filled with spectacular saves on Wednesday night.

Despite 26 shots on goal in the first period, both teams remained scoreless till Canada’s Meghan Agosta scored on a power play at 7:18.

It was the second goal at PyeongChang Games for Agosta, who is on leave from her job as a Vancouver Police officer to play for Canada.

Canada’s second goal came just seven minutes later as Sarah Nurse sent the puck flying past the U.S. goaltender Maddie Rooney.

The U.S. tried to catch up with a goal by Kendall Coyne just 23 seconds into the third period but despite double the shots on net, the American’s couldn’t catch up to their northern rivals.

Both teams will advance to the semifinals.

More to come.

Previous story
Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Just Posted

A bleak picture of the forest industry in northern B.C.

John Rustad has recently spoken about current challenges

Coastal GasLink responds to Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako concerns

Concerns include emergency response and local hiring commitments

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

Proposed work camp south of Houston

Approximately 800 workers would be using the camp

Bulkley Valley mountain goat survey

Mountain Goat Society asking people to keep an eye out for goats from Houston to the Hazeltons.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-1 at PyeongChang Olympics

Canadians advance to semifinals

Ben Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Superintendent of Real Estate agrees more clarity is required

B.C. Ferries CEO says new reservation system will improve efficiency

Reservation fee structure undergoing changes over next two years

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Quesnel gets set for Home and Outdoor Adventure Show

Vendor registration for the event opened Feb. 2

Most Read