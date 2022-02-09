Canada's Steven Dubois celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final

Canadian Steven Dubois has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal.

Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time medallist Charles Hamelin, 37, and Pascal Dion, 27, both failed to make it beyond the semifinals.

More to come.

—The Canadian Press

Olympics

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

Just Posted

Houston Link to Learning’s Laurie McIntosh with food deliveries bound for seniors and others. (Houston Link to Learning photo/Houston Today)
Program proves valuable to Houston and area seniors

A Houston resident is pushing for school bus service within town limits. (File photo/Houston Today)
Houston mother wants better school bus service in town

District of Houston employees have daily meal travel expense total set. (File photo)
District of Houston updates employee travel expense policy

heart
Showing support to Houston healthcare workers