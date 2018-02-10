Kelowna’s Julia Ransom was the top Canadian, 40th overall, in Saturday’s Winter Olympics women’s biathlon individual sprint race. (olympic.ca photo)

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

Four Canadians qualified for Monday’s 10-kilometre women’s biathlon pursuit race, thanks to their results in the sports’ opening event Saturday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Julia Ransom of Kelowna was the top Canadian Saturday, finishing 40th out of 87 competitors, completing the course in 23 minutes, 15.0 seconds. She missed one target in the windy conditions. Ransom was 2:08 behind the gold-medal winner, Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier.

Rosanna Crawford of Canmore, Alta. was 53rd in 23:42.8 (three targets missed). Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in 23:30.4 (two targets missed) and Megan Tandy of Prince George was 57th in 23:42.8 (two targets missed).

The Canadian quartet qualified for Monday’s 10-km pursuit by finishing in the top-60. Dahlmeier gets a head start over the other 59 competitors. The rest of the field will leave the start gate by how far they finished behind Dahlmeier.

Marte Olsbu of Norway won the silver medal, 24.2 seconds behind Dahlmeier, and Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic captured bronze, 25.8 seconds off the winning pace.

Previous story
Morris and Lawes open with mixed results in doubles curling at Olympics
Next story
After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

Just Posted

B.C. Health Minister announces plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Highway 16 travel advisory

DriveBC does not recommend travel from 30 km east of Burns Lake to 13 km east of Prince Rupert.

Buy Low Foods makes huge donation to Houston Salvation Army

Buy Low Foods has donated four pallets of food to the Houston… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas off B.C. coast surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

‘Bushman of the Shuswap’ fugitive John Bjornstorm dies at 58

Bjornstrom made the news when he escaped from a jail, evaded police capture for nearly two years

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan in wine battle

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

Most Read