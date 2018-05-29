Canada’s Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning against John Millman of Australia during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the French Open.

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set, fighting off one set point in the process.

After a rail delay halted play for an hour with Shapovalov trailing 3-2 in the second set, the Canadian lost just three games the rest of the way in his French Open main draw debut.

Shapovalov will face Maximilian Marterer of Germany, ranked 70th in the world, in the second round. Marterer defeated American Ryan Harrison 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Shapovalov, 19, is competing in his fourth consecutive Grand Slam and his first as a seed. His best performance came in last year’s U.S. Open, where he reached the fourth round.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver are scheduled to play first-round matches at the French Open later on Tuesday.

Related: Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advances after upset win at U.S. Open

Related: Canadian teen tennis star rockets up world rankings

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Just Posted

Breaking: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Hundreds of cowpoke ride into Smithers

The 90th B.C. Cattlemen’s AGM with a technology theme is in Smithers May 31 - June 2.

Pitch-in week in Houston

Houston participated in Pitch-In-Day recently. Businesses and schools help clean up the… Continue reading

Houston dogs cause trouble in April

Majority of bylaw complaints involved dogs

Houston floodwaters recede

Further rises in water levels are not anticipated

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

Most Read