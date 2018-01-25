Canada’s short track speedskating team for the 2018 Winter Olympics is introduced Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in Montreal. Front row left to right: Kasandra Bradette, Marianne St-Gelais, Kim Boutin, Valerie Maltais, Jamie Macdonald. Back row left to right: Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Pascal Dion, Francois Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

The team prepares for the Olympics kicking off Feb. 9

Veteran short-track speedskater Charles Hamelin was officially named to his fourth Canadian Olympic team on Wednesday night.

Hamelin, from Saint-Julie, Que., will be joined on the men’s team by Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., in the 500 metres, the 1,000 metres and the 1,500 metres. Charle Cournoyer from Boucherville, Que., earned the third available spot in the 1,000 metres while Montreal’s Pascal Dion will also be in the 1,500.

“In all my races, I want to be able to say that I left it all on the ice and that I followed my race plan,” said Hamelin. “If I’m able to do that, that will allow me to earn my best possible results. Whether that translates into a medal, a win or a fourth-place result, if I feel like I gave it my all, I’ll be able to say mission accomplished.”

Hamelin also sees himself as a mentor on a team where half the skaters will be competing in their first Olympics.

“I think we have a solid team, there’s a good balance and some good chemistry,” said Hamelin. “The fact that there are rookies and veterans will allow for a good level of energy and a great atmosphere throughout the Games.”

On the women’s side, Canada will have the maximum amount of spots — three per individual event. Kim Boutin from Sherbrooke, Que., and Marianne St-Gelais from Saint-Felicien, Que., will be the busiest skaters, as they will both take part in all three individual events.

Valerie Maltais from Saguenay, Que., will take part in the 1,000 metres and 1,500 metres, while Jamie Macdonald of Fort St. James, B.C., will be in action in the 500 metres.

“I can’t wait to leave,” said St-Gelais, who will be participating in her third Olympics. “I’m ready, in fact I’m ready beyond the goals in terms of results that I may have. I did what I set out to do, which was to be ready physically, mentally and emotionally, thanks to a plan that I put into action last year with Fabien Abejean (the team’s sports psychologist) and in spite of everything that happened this season, I’m at the level I need to be at and I’m ready to go.”

All of the skaters are also part of women’s and men’s relay teams, in addition to Kasandra Bradette from Saint-Felicien, and Francois Hamelin from Sainte-Julie.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall
Next story
BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Just Posted

MMIW inquiry departures raise eyebrows

Cullen: Trudeau must intervene in “troubled” inquiry

Busy season for Houston ringette teams

Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are… Continue reading

New hunting regulations changes for regions across the province

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources has released a… Continue reading

Harm reduction committee set up in Houston

Committee will seek local solutions to opioid crisis

Houston asked to cover recreation pass costs

Change B.C. program seeks partnership with the District of Houston

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

Local machinist invents tower and tongue device that he says will save lives

College of New Caledonia students to see two per cent bump to tuition next year

Faculty association calling on college board to rescind approval of tuition increase

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Club inducted into B.C. Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame

The club is in its 20th year of operation

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read