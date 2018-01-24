Busy season for Houston ringette teams

Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are preparing for big competitions in the next couple of months.

Three local teams – U10, U14 and U19 – have recently travelled to Quesnel to compete in the Goldpan Tournament. While the U14 team won all four games played, the U10 team lost all four. The U19 team only played mixed games for fun and therefore no results were kept.

The Houston U14 and U19 teams have also recently travelled to Richmond, B.C., to take part in the annual West Coast Classic. The U14 team won two games and lost two games, while the U19 team placed second in its division.

Kari Niven, one of the coaches of the Houston ringette teams, said Houston has a committed group of young athletes who are committed both on and off the ice.

“It really brings them together as a team, which I think is why they are playing so well together,” she said. “Hopefully they can keep on improving… they’ve got big competitions coming up.”

The U14 players will be off to Kamloops on Feb. 22-25 for the B.C. Winter Games. Meanwhile the U19 team is preparing for provincials in Kelowna, and the U7 and U10 teams will be having a home tournament on the first weekend of March.

 

Previous story
Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada
Next story
BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Just Posted

MMIW inquiry departures raise eyebrows

Cullen: Trudeau must intervene in “troubled” inquiry

Busy season for Houston ringette teams

Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are… Continue reading

New hunting regulations changes for regions across the province

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources has released a… Continue reading

Harm reduction committee set up in Houston

Committee will seek local solutions to opioid crisis

Houston asked to cover recreation pass costs

Change B.C. program seeks partnership with the District of Houston

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Most Read

  • Busy season for Houston ringette teams

    Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are…

  • BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

    Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.