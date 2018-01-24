Busy season for Houston ringette teams

Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are preparing for big competitions in the next couple of months.

Three local teams – U10, U14 and U19 – have recently travelled to Quesnel to compete in the Goldpan Tournament. While the U14 team won all four games played, the U10 team lost all four. The U19 team only played mixed games for fun and therefore no results were kept.

The Houston U14 and U19 teams have also recently travelled to Richmond, B.C., to take part in the annual West Coast Classic. The U14 team won two games and lost two games, while the U19 team placed second in its division.

Kari Niven, one of the coaches of the Houston ringette teams, said Houston has a committed group of young athletes who are committed both on and off the ice.

“It really brings them together as a team, which I think is why they are playing so well together,” she said. “Hopefully they can keep on improving… they’ve got big competitions coming up.”

The U14 players will be off to Kamloops on Feb. 22-25 for the B.C. Winter Games. Meanwhile the U19 team is preparing for provincials in Kelowna, and the U7 and U10 teams will be having a home tournament on the first weekend of March.