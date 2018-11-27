Vancouver Canucks’ Ben Hutton (27) and Los Angeles Kings’ Kyle Clifford (13) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday November 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

VANCOUVER — Dustin Brown scored 53 seconds into overtime, helping the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings in regulation.

Markus Granlund tied the game for the Canucks with under four minutes to go in the third.

Cal Petersen made 32 saves for the Kings (9-14-1) and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 for the Canucks (11-13-3).

Iafallo was first to find the back of the net 10:45 into the second period.

The Kings left-winger collected a pass from Brown high in the face-off circle and sailed a slapshot past Markstrom for his fifth goal of the season.

It seemed as though his goal would be the only one of the game until late in the third when Granlund tied things up for Vancouver.

With less than four minutes to go in the game, the Canucks centre deflected the puck in past Petersen, tying the score 1-1 for his fifth goal of the season.

Veteran goalie Jonathan Quick return to L.A.’s lineup as Petersen’s backup. The 32-year-old has struggled with a lower-body injury this season and missed the Kings last 12 games.

RELATED: Canucks super rookie Pettersson will only get better

Meanwhile, the Canucks got an offensive force back in the form of Brock Boeser. The right-winger has been out since early November, missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Boeser got a backhander that rang off the post in the second period, but the 21-year-old couldn’t add to the 11 points he’s amassed so far this season.

Tuesday night also marked Kings head coach Willie Desjardins’s first return to Rogers Arena. The former Canucks bench boss was fired at the end of the 2016-2017 campaign.

He took over as the Kings’ head coach after the club turfed John Stevens earlier in November.

Desjardins received a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd as his face was flashed on the big screen before the game.

One hockey fan may have been the biggest winner of the night. The Canucks 50/50 jackpot hit a record-breaking $1,413,630 giving the winner a more than $700,000 prize.

Vancouver continues its five-game homestand on Thursday, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Vancouver, on Tuesday November 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft
Next story
Northern B.C. runner to compete in 100K ultra in California this weekend

Just Posted

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

BC Hockey’s board of directors discussed the topic of division names used by its minor hockey association members

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Most Read