B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

The Pacwest conference has announced all fall sports have been cancelled. (Facebook photo)

College sports fields and courts all across the province will remain empty for the rest of 2020.

The Pacwest announced on Friday that league competition in men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf has been cancelled for the fall.

League officials stated that they hope to restart play in January 2021 with a modified schedule.

“We looked at a number of different scenarios for fall competition keeping in mind the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and officials. Ultimately the decision came down to our guiding principle of keeping everyone safe,” stated Pacwest president Jake McCallum.

Soccer and golf usually open in September, volleyball usually begins in mid-October, with basketball getting underway in late-October or early-November.

Schools impacted by the news include: Victoria’s Camosun College, North Vancouver’s Capilano University, Cranbrook’s College of the Rockies, Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College, New Westminster’s Douglas College, Vancouver’s Langara College, Kelowna’s Okanagan College and Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island University.

The news comes off Canada West’s announcement to cancel all fall sports earlier this month.

Nationally the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association announced earlier this month the cancellation of the four 2020 fall National Championships. Along with that announcement the CCAA also said “Because CCAA Championships will not be offered for fall sports, these student-athletes will not consume a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.”

As a Conference, member institutions have the ability to decide how and when they will return to sport participation based on institutional, municipal and provincial recommendations and guidelines.

