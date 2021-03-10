Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

B.C. drops heartbreaker at Brier

Terrific final shot gives Ontario Wild Card 3 a stunning 4-3 win Tuesday in Calgary

A fantastic last-rock shot by skip Wayne Middaugh gave Ontario’s Glenn Howard’s Wild Card 3 rink a deuce and a stunning 4-3 win over Steve Laycock’s Team B.C. at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary.

The loss drops B.C. to 1-4 and all but eliminates them from championship-round contention. There are six rinks ahead of the provincial champs who have three round-robin games left, so the best B.C. can finish is 4-4. The top four rinks from Pool A meet the top four teams from Pool B in Friday’s championship round carrying their preliminary round records with them.

Laycock, from Saskatoon, had the hammer in the opening end and picked up a single point. Middaugh countered with a pair in two, and B.C. tied the game in the third.

The teams blanked the next four ends with Laycock holding the hammer. He scored a single point in the eighth. The ninth end was blanked, setting the stage for Middaugh to score two with the hammer for the win.

Laycock, Vernon’s Jim Cotter, who is throwing fourth stones, and lead Rick Sawatsky of Kelowna are each appearing in their 10th Brier while second Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna is playing in his third national championship.

The team’s fifth player, former Canadian and World junior champion Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, has yet to make an appearance.

Heading into play Wednesday, Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson was alone in first place in Pool A at 5-0. Middaugh was second at 4-1, while New Brunswick’s James Grattan and Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs were 4-2. Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher is at 3-2 and Wild Card 1 Mike McEwen of Manitoba is at 2-3.

Laycock is tied with Gregory Skauge of the Northwest Territories at 1-4. The two rinks meet at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Wednesday, March 10. Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon is 0-6.

READ MORE: Granfondo is a go in Penticton


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Briercurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tough loss for B.C. at Brier

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion in Houston The Royal Canadian Legion building in Houston is getting new flooring. (File photo)
Grant given for new flooring at the Legion

Will also improve safety at the facility

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Someone has broken into the Christian Reformed Church in Houston.
Houston church broken into

Two doors damaged as a result

RCMP file photo
Tax time means scam time

Residents alerted to attempts to defraud them

District of Houston file photo
Another story walk approved

Building off of a first temporary story walk at Steelhead Park the… Continue reading

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Nechako River, as captured in Oct, 2020. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
RDBN calls on Canada, B.C. and Rio Tinto to restore the natural flow of the Nechako River

Regional district shares concerns over the Water Engagement Initiative organized by Rio Tinto

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

Most Read