Maggie Coles-Lyster finished in 68th place in her first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes race ever on April 8. (Anoukflesch/Special to The News)

Maggie Coles-Lyster finished in 68th place in her first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes race ever on April 8. (Anoukflesch/Special to The News)

B.C. cyclist claims third-best Canadian performance at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Alberta racer Alison Jackson was the overall winner, giving Canada its first win

Even halfway around the world, B.C. continues to be represented in the sport of cycling thanks to the efforts of Maggie Coles-Lyster, who recently competed in the Paris-Roubaix Femmes in France.

Five Canadian racers participated in this female division of the historic cobblestone street race.

Coles-Lyster achieved the third-best performance among Canadian female racers, finishing the 145.5-km race with a time of three hours, 54 minutes, and 17 seconds.

RELATED: Maple Ridge woman named Canadian Cyclist of the Year

This was only 11 minutes and 21 seconds behind the fastest Canadian, Alison Jackson, who was the overall winner of the race, giving Canada its first Paris-Roubaix Femmes win ever.

As a member of the Zaaf Cycling Team, Coles-Lyster outperformed all of her teammates, finishing in 68th place, with her fellow Zaaf racer Debora Silvestri finishing just behind her in 69th place.

Here are the results for the Canadian racers in the Paris-Roubaix Femmes:

1 – Alison Jackson (Vermilion, Alta.), 03:42:56

39 – Simone Boilard (Quebec City, Que.), 03:44:41

68 – Maggie Coles-Lyster (Maple Ridge, B.C.), 03:54:17

OOT – Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Neuville, Que.), ran out of time

OOT – Sara Poidevin (Canmore, Alta.), ran out of time

Coles-Lyster will now be preparing for her next race on April 10, which will be the Ronde de Mouscron in Belgium.

RELATED: City of Maple Ridge and HUB cycling partner in bike safety for kids

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingMaple RidgeSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three teams already confirmed for the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Revelstoke

Just Posted

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Pop-up banner image