62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 4 Recap

Gitwinksihlkw’s Eric Nyce goes up for a layup en route to 24 points in his team’s victory against Massett during Masters play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo) Gitwinksihlkw’s Emma Azak attempts to thread the needle between Hesquiaht’s Mariah Charleson (right) and Chantelle Thomas during Women’s play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo) Kitimaat’s Hunter Wilson drives the baseline against Hartley Bay’s Aiden Brown during Intermediate play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo) Kincolith’s Perry Terrel underhands a shot between New Aiyansh’s Anthony Gosnell (right) and Drae Azak during Seniors play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo) Prince Rupert’s Gage Ladouceur (#8 black) and Similkameen’s Jesse Vissia battle for a rebound during Seniors play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo) Similikameen’s Jesse Vissia bats a rebound out to the perimeter against Prince Rupert during Seniors play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo) Vancouver’s Karalee Antoine (black) readies to shoot among heavy Similkameen traffic during Women’s play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 4 (April 6) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert saw the first eliminations in the Seniors and Intermediate divisions and the Women’s Division was reduced further to seven teams from the original 16.

In the Seniors Division, the host Prince Rupert Grizzlies were the first to fall in the ANBT’s double knockout format, losing 70-84 to Similkameen (Klker’miws).

The Grizzlies appeared to be in the driver’s seat early on with a 12-point unanswered run in the first half of the opening quarter to take a 20-7 lead. Similkameen did have an answer, however, with a run of their own to take a one-point advantage after 10 minutes.

The host team battled back in the second quarter, though, and took a 37-31 lead at the half.

Similkameen came out of the break firing, regaining the lead early in the third quarter. The remainder of the third saw several lead changes and it looked to be anyone’s game going into the fourth with the visitors up 60-58.

The final frame, though, was all Similkameen as they doubled Rupert’s tally 24-12 for the 84-70 win.

Also bounced from the tournament on Wednesday in the Seniors Division were New Aiyansh, Alert Bay and Bella Bella falling to Kincolith, Lytton and Hazelton respectively.

The Intermediate Division also lost four teams in Day 4 competition while two of the top-seeded teams which had been relegated to the elimination bracket stayed alive.

Second-seeded Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves) found themselves in the live or die position after a narrow 86-83 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday. But the Braves were up to the task against the Greenville Noosik on Wednesday. After falling behind early, Bella Coola clawed their way back gradually building a lead through the second and third quarters.

Greenville did manage to win the fourth quarter 22-18, but it was too little too late.

The fourth-seeded Kitkatla Warriors were also fighting for their tournament life after the super-fast and tough team from Burnaby (Chiefs) crushed them 111-31 on Tuesday.

While Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite) were able to hang with the Warriors through 20 minutes and held a two-point edge at the break, Kitkatla owned the second half and advanced with a 71-61 victory.

Kitkatla and Bella Coola face off against each other today (April 7) in the Main Gym at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

Hartley Bay and Skidegate joined Greenville and Hazelton on the sidelines by way of losses to Kitimaat and Lax Kw’alaams respectively.

The Women’s Division lost three more teams on Wednesday. Hesquiaht ousted both Gitwinksihlkw and New Aiyansh while Kitkatla fell to Greenville.

Second-seeded Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics) is the first team to secure a semifinal spot by way of a 52-31 win over the host Prince Rupert Rain on the women’s side. The Rain still have a route to the final through the elimination bracket where they face Greenville today.

In the Masters Division, the Terrace Titans became the second victim of the double-knockout format as they were bombed by Lax Kw’alaams 86-66.

Day 4, Wednesday April 5, 2022 Results

Women’s Division

8 a.m. Hesquiaht Descendents v. Gitwinksihlkw

Hesquiaht win: 56-39

Top Scorers

Hesquiaht: Mariah Charleson 21

Gitwinksihlkw: Emma Nyce Stewart 18

11 a.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Greenville Aces

Greenville win: 65-58

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Alexis Ryan 14

Greenville: Braelyn Moore 22

2:30 p.m. Vancouver All My Relations v. Similkameen Startbirds

Similkameen win: 58-34

Top Scorers

Vancouver: Shenise Sigsworth 11

Similkameen: Jasmine-Mont-Reid 19

6:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Rain v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics)

Hazelton win: 52-31

Top Scorers

Rain: Cary Lynn Cochrane 11

Hazelton: Carlene Wright 10

Intermediate Division

8 a.m. Kitimaat (Xa’isla Braves) v Hartley Bay (Gitga’at Hustle)

Kitimaat win: 57-53

Top Scorers

Kitimaat: Conner Walker 20

Hartley Bay: Jon Clifton 26

9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas v. Skidegate Saints

Lax Kw’alaams win: 74-68

Top Scorers

Lax Kw’alaams: Lloyd Dudoward 44

Skidegate: Isiah Price 13; Daylan Moores 13

11 a.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)

Kitkatla win: 71-61

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Garrett Hill 29

Hazelton: Marsahl Skulsh 18

6:30 p.m. Greenville Noosik v. Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves)

Bella Coola win: 67-60

Top Scorers

Greenville: Charles Leeson Jr. 23

Bella Coola: Marlon Edgar Apps 29

Seniors Division

1 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Prince Rupert Grizzlies

Similkameen win: 84-70

Top Scorers

Similkameen: Sterling Peterson 29

Rupert: Russell Reece 35

2:30 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Seniors) v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)

Kincolith win: 79-74

Top Scorers

New Aiyansh: Michael Morven 22

Kincolith: David Stewart 26

4 p.m. Lytton Strong v. Alert Bay (Nimgis Nation)

Massett Raiders v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)

Lytton win: 60-42

Top Scorers

Lytton: Thomas Grenier 23

Alert Bay: Edgar Cranmer 12

8 p.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation) v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)

Hazelton win: 90-47

Top Scorers

Bella Bella: Gary Gladstone 21

Hazelton: Kaimen Starr 27

9:30 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Metlakatla AK

Kitkatla win: 80-75

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Phillip Gamble 25

Metlakala: Mason Hayward 34

Masters Division

9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams v. Terrace Titans

Lax Kw’alaams win: 86-66

Top Scorers

Lax Kw’alaams: Will Shepard 23

Terrace: Scott Barker 29

1 p.m. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders v. Gitwinksihlkw

Gitwinksihlkw win: 87-71

Top Scorers

Massett: Mike Russ 25

Gitwinksihlkw: Eric Nyce 24

4 p.m. Prince Rupert Trojans v. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters)

New Aiyansh win: 73-66

Top Scorers

Prince Rupert: Brandon Sampson 20

New Aiyansh: Phillip Clayton 28

8 p.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation) v. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation)

Kitkatla win: 67-56

Top Scorers

Bella Bella: Burl Gladstone 15

Kitkatla: Jeremy Brown 23



