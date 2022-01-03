BCHL statement about COVID cancellations. (Screenshot from cowichancapitals.com)

3 BCHL teams have games postponed due to COVID-19

Cowichan Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees sidelined until Jan. 9

Three B.C. Hockey League teams have had their next two games postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the B.C. Hockey League on Monday, the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees have had their activities paused for the next five days (until Jan. 9) per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

A meeting between the Capitals and Rivermen this Thursday (Jan. 6) is among those postponed. The Capitals have also had their Friday night game in Port Alberni postponed, while the Rivermen have had their Friday night tilt in Nanaimo postponed.

The Vees will have to reschedule games against West Kelowna this Friday and Salmon Arm on Saturday.

No make-up dates have been announced yet.

BCHLCoronavirus

Previous story
Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris expects Beijing Olympics to go ahead as planned

Just Posted

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

Phased in school openings have been announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, in background, and education minister Jennifer Whiteside. (File photo)
Limited opening for schools in Bulkley Valley this week

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. (Interior News file photo)
CN wins right to pursue criminal prosecution of Hazelton blockaders

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first