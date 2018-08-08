2018 soccer season wraps up in Houston

Check out who participated this year
Blue Wolves U8 team. Top left to bottom right: coach Brent Opdendries, Joshua Kruk, Jacob Carroll, Reagan Mayer, Kate Thomson, Zayn Aman, Jack Ahtianen, Coach Sarah Opdendries, James Wilson, Levi VanLeeuwen, Teryn Jaarsma, Izak Vanderwoerd, Ty Opdendries and Claire Brietzke.
U18 team. From top left to bottom right: coach Tony Deteves, Mason Kenzle, Matthew Carter Arias, Dustin Haftner, Nicholas Taylor, Tyler Emberley, Connor Kenzle, Chris Jansma, Luke Deteves, Jaxson Lohn, Maggie Kenzle, Taylor Stanbridge, Camryn Himech, Halle Wilson, Hanna Cockle, Justin Brent. Missing: assistant coach Geoff Taylor, Alicia Bishop, Ton Tran, Noah Delege, Brett Groot and Ciara King.
U6 team. (L-R): grey coach Brenan Mayer, Ryker Vigneaux, Kaleb Vigneaux, Brock Kelly, Peyton Mayer, Avery Proctor, Isaac Ahtianen, Skylar Harms and Maris Thomson. Missing: grey assistant coach Sandy Harms and Nathanael Haehner; red coach Glen Kelly, assistant coach Amanda Stapleton, Mya Stapleton, Annabelle Stapleton, Lilah Stapleton and John Wilson.
U10 team. From left top to right bottom: coach Laura Onderwater, Kyra Kruk, Abner Wanyamah, Cash Kaszas, Alvin Senocbit, Ayla Aman, Peyton Onderwater, Assistant Coach Chris Meints, Brielle Jaarsma, Uriah Farmer, Dylan Meints, Everette Wickum, Harpaul Minhas, Claire Vanderwoerd, Kamryn Harms, Chloe Lohn. Missing: Addie Chaffer and Mattea Sjoden.