Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Podcast: Talk includes Winnipeg’s music scene in the 1960s and being back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

In our latest installment, iconic Canadian folk singer/songwriter Valdy talks with host Peter McCully about his musical beginnings, including the music scene in Winnipeg in the 1960s. Valdy has earned four gold records, won four Juno Awards and has been named to the Order of Canada. He discusses being back on the road touring and plays a few tunes in studio, including Sonny’s Dream and Out on the Mira.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
Podcast: B.C. man discusses life as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie stuntman

Just Posted

Rick Fuerst, one of the organizers of a rally in Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals, talks to media following the event. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. budget includes $185 million to mitigate impact of old-growth logging deferrals

School District #54
Sickness replacement costs force district to shave expenses

shot
Vaccination rate for young children continues to lag

pink shirt day
Pink shirt day for Silverthorne Elementary students