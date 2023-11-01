Skylark members B. J. Cook and David Foster were presented with a star on the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame’s StarWalk. (Quinn Bender photo)

Skylark members B. J. Cook and David Foster were presented with a star on the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame’s StarWalk. (Quinn Bender photo)

PODCAST: Skylark’s B.J. Cook honoured on B.C. ‘StarWalk’

TODAY IN B.C.: David Foster, Cook last 2 remaining members of ‘Wildflower’ band

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, YouTube and Google podcasts.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the album Wildflower as members B. J. Cook and David Foster were presented with a star on the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame’s StarWalk.

Host Peter McCully chats with Cook who talks about being a showgirl at The Cave Supper Club in Vancouver, before leaving to play the Elegant Parlour nightclub run by Tommy Chong.

Foster and Cook were members of the Ronnie Hawkins Band, before Cook founded Skylark.

“I suggested that we put our own band together. And this is before we were married,” said Cook. “We want to be together, so let’s put a band together. And David said, ‘if you can get Doug Edwards, Steve Pugsley and Cat Hendricks, I’ll put a band together’. When we came back, David went to Victoria. I had to stay in Vancouver. They were all available. So, I called David and I said, ‘you better come back, we’ve got our band.’”

McCully asked Cook about the origin of the song.

“Dave Richardson was David’s really good friend,” said Cook. “He was a cop and he used to sit in his patrol car and write lyrics. Then he took it over to Doug Edwards with a stack of lyrics, or poems. Doug looked at Wildflower, and he said, ‘I wrote it in 20 minutes’. He said, ‘I just felt it. I loved it I just thought it was the most beautiful song.’”

The song ‘Wildflower’ has been covered more than 200 times.

“The combination of David’s amazing arrangement, he was 23 years old. He was a kid,” said Cook. “And the magic of his arrangement of ‘Wildflower’, the beautiful song that it is, and then on top of it, Donnie Gerard’s magnificent voice. If anybody else could have sung it, I don’t think it would have been the hit that it was. I think the combination of all those things made it a hit record.”

Cook talks about a run-in with Johnny Cash in her early nightclub days, dating Robin Williams and her daughter Amy Foster’s success writing songs for Michael Buble.

The podcast contains the song ‘Wildflower’, as recorded by Skylark.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Stephen Fearing brings new music from Blackie & the Rodeo Kings

LISTEN: Colin James – Canada’s musical road warrior

LISTEN: B.C. singer Cameron Whitcomb’s ‘American Idol’ journey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsPodcasts

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Best Kitchen Renovation – HAVAN Awards

Just Posted

The Pescada home in Trout Creek was one of many Summerland homes decorated for Halloween on Oct. 31. This display included a haunted house tour and a smoke display. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for thrills and chills for Halloween?

Coastal GasLink traverses the Headwall, one of the project’s steepest slopes in the Rocky Mountains. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Construction phase of northern B.C. natural gas pipeline complete

(l-R) John Wilson, Kucas Chartier, and Avery Mcinnes cheering on the U15 Flyers at Oct 27th home tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Let’s go Flyers

Camping services at Bymac Park and a nearby alternate location end as of Nov. 1. (File photo)
Campground services end as of today