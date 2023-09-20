Black Press insiders Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: Rodgers, 49ers, Cowboys make early 2023 headlines

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 2

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes a look at injuries to top quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow; the underrated star that is Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks; whether the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys are a Super Bowl contender and more.

