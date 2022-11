You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Report.

Discussion includes potential moves for the Vancouver Canucks, early-season surprise teams, the impact of social media on fans’ viewing habits and more.

PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

CanucksNHLPodcasts