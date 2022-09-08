Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press football insiders Haluschak, Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season

Today in B.C.: Talk includes the Seahawks without Russell Wilson, Super Bowl picks

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks embarking on the post-Russell Wilson area, Tom Brady’s off-season intrigue, projected division winners and Super Bowl picks.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

RELATED: Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak dissects a turbulent off-season

RELATED: Haluschak, Wolf preview Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

like us

#PQBeatNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

Just Posted

Barrett Jack. (Facebook photo)
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’

Recreational soccer
Rec soccer in Houston

CN crews were busy Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 first at the Tweedie rail crossing, above, and then at North Nadina undertaking minor work. Traffic in both instances was rerouted. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Rail crossings closed temporarily

The Bulkley Valley Allstars cycling team of Cindy Sullivan and Sue Jones are to embark upon a 800-kilometre Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride beginning in Dawson Creek on Sept. 14. With them is Houston RCMP Constable Dhaliwal who was also scheduled to ride until injured in a training accident. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Houston cyclists prepare for 800 kilometre ride