File photo. (For WEB only)

Think, and then some, before adopting a pet

Are you a dog person or a cat person? Someone would ask me and “neither” would be my quick response, eliciting gasps as if I have said something out of the world like “I believe in an alien invasion.” But really, I have never been a pet person. As a child, I used to be pretty scared of dogs. My aunt had a Doberman and he was ferocious and fiercely protective of her and my cousins. That meant anyone who wasn’t permanently living in their house, was his enemy. And while mostly everyone made peace with his barking, I was just too scared.

But that’s not to say I have never played fetch with my friends’ pets. I admire people who have pets, who take care of these small animals and I truly am in awe of the bond that these pet owners and their pets share. What I don’t appreciate is those pet owners who are initially enthusiastic but then end up neglecting or even at times abusing their pets.

Recently in our small communities, there has been an increase in complaints, albeit mostly unnamed, against pet owners who neglect their pets and mistreat them.

I usually start by giving the benefit of doubt to people. Maybe when they decided to adopt a pet, they really wanted her but then were overwhelmed and couldn’t handle her. Maybe, they got attached to the pet and don’t have the heart to let go while at the same time do not want to take the responsibility of the pet. These are valid reasons, but the smart and kind thing to do is, let the pets go. No, not out on the streets to fend for themselves but to a shelter, or try to get them adopted.

In a perfectly ideal world, if there are tests for driving to see if you are responsible or not, there would be tests for parenting and adopting human babies as well as animals. Unfortunately, we don’t live in such a fantasy but in a reality where much too often people adopt pets without thinking how having a pet would change the dynamics in a house, what it would mean in terms of cleaning, what the costs associated with having a pet are and how attached one could get to a pet.

For any of those considering to adopt a pet, I’d suggest a little introspection. Do you really have the time to devote to taking care of a pet, training him or her? If you have a pet just for the sake of it or because of peer pressure or because you had always dreamt to have a little dog with white picket fence, but you just don’t have the time needed to train, play with the pet, what really is the point? You are simply leaving the pet to fend for himself, getting him lonely and sad. Bored pets can get really depressed and could also lash out by becoming destructive around the house.

Don’t get a cute kitten or a puppy just because they are so adorable and tiny if you haven’t thought about how big they will grow and how much food, space and attention they will need.

Don’t get a pet if you only want him or her when they are young enough to run around and play. If you cannot handle taking care of an aging pet, don’t get one.

Local organizations and the SPCA have a lot of resources when it comes to pets so talk to as many people as you can before you actually take the step. And don’t hesitate to lodge a complaint with your local law enforcement if you suspect or know of someone abusing their pets.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: It’s time for Canadian politicians to ‘level the digital playing field’ for news

Just Posted

Bulkley Valley will be covered in extreme cold weather starting Feb. 7 as per Environment Canada. (Environment Canada photo/Lakes District News)
Chilly, cold week ahead for Bulkley Valley

Environment Canada issues “extreme cold” warning

District of Houston file photo
Nuisance bylaw given first reading

Part of District’s plan to have a cleaner community

District of Houston file photo
Councillors, mayor file financial disclosures

Mayor Shane Brienen and the six council members filed their financial disclosures… Continue reading

A private donation has helped the A Rocha Buck Creek Canfor hatchery and outdoor education centre meet its fundraising goal. (Photo courtesy A Rocha Houston)
Hatchery achieves fundraising goal

Private donation allows it to complete nature centre

Snowbank painting
Snow painting in Houston

After school last week the Family Resource Center was offering painting kits… Continue reading

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Most Read