File photo

‘Out of the world’ literacy options for kids today

It hasn’t been easy during the pandemic for anyone, and especially for folks with kids. It has been even harder for kids who are suddenly stuck in their homes in some parts of the world while are separated from their friends and regular classmates in other parts of the world, with no idea on when they would get back to just having fun.

Keeping kids entertained and educated, mostly remotely, has become such a challenge for parents and educators and yet these grownups are constantly coming up with new ways to make education fun for their kids in these tough times.

Last week, I watched a NASA live program called Story Time From Space where astronaut Shannon Walker read a book from the International Space Station and that program made me wish I was a kid again.

This wonderful initiative from NASA and the Centre for the Advancement of Science in Space, has been launched to take some load off educators and parents during this stressful pandemic and homeschooling times, and to get kids all across the world interested in all things space.

My six year old cousin watched this live NASA event with me and several other kids from all over the world — Europe, Russia, elsewhere in Canada, U.S.A. and India. The event had the book’s author Houston Kidd, talk about the writing process, Dr. Thomas Boothby, a Tardigrade scientist talk about what Tardigrades are (they are microscopic organisms) and even had other astronauts talking about space, spacewalks, sunsets from space, etc. The program even had the option for kids to send in questions for the speakers and the astronauts.

This story time isn’t just about stories or STEM education but an opportunity to witness and peek into the lives of astronauts actually living in space. I was completely hooked onto the live telecast and I even went back and watched a few of the previous space story times.

Closer to us on this planet too, I am constantly amazed by how many opportunities today’s kids are getting in terms of exposure and experience, early on in their lives. Here, in the small northern communities in B.C. too, there are folks who are constantly trying to reinvent and teach life skills to kids, from carpentry to kindness, several projects and events have been happening in the communities constantly. Last year, kids’ gardening kits were offered in Burns Lake, while several craft and hat-making workshops have taken place in Houston through the public library. The Lakes Literacy organization is constantly coming up with ways to keep kids engaged, entertained and keep them learning. From organizing story walks, to sharing information on programs like the Story Time From Space, the organization has been busy all throughout the pandemic.

These initiatives are absolutely fantastic and much needed. I am always eager to hear about more such learning opportunities for kids and if you, or anyone you know is doing something interesting, I hope you share it, for the rest of the world to see.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Todd Stone: More action needed to save B.C. businesses

Just Posted

DOH
Housing policy adopted by Houston council

Just in time for last week being Literacy Week, January 24 to… Continue reading

Covid vaccine file photo
Rustad pursues vaccination shift explanation

Priority shift draws questions from community

Rebates to replace older wood heat appliances have increased in the area. (File photo)
Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

Just in time for Literacy Week last week, the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning along with other agencies put up temporary “story walk” signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers. Permanent sign placements are being planned. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today photo)
National Literacy Week celebrated

Just in time for Literacy Week last week, the Dze L K’ant… Continue reading

Attendance at local schools is gradually returning to normal following the Christmas break. (Houston Today photo)
School attendance picking up

COVID spread worries had students staying at home

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Hands-only CRP has been proven to be far more effective than mouth-to-mouth and is far safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Leon Baranowski, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic practice leader. (BCEHS stock photo)
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Paramedics share tips after civilians perform safe CPR on cardiac arrest patient in B.C. park

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Most Read