File photo

More transparency, more information needed

Yet another day, yet another vaccine approved in Canada.

Yes, Health Canada approved the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, bringing more options, faster service and a hope for going back to normal sooner, to millions of Canadians and yet, officials have been strangely mum over the vaccine roll-outs in the smaller communities.

Every day there is news about Canadians getting vaccinated and yet when I look at our small communities out here, after that first round of vaccines, things have been fairly quiet. People are getting anxious, worried and many are even wondering when the vaccine roll-out will resume in the region but their questions are being met with either silence or with manufactured responses that gives no information whatsoever.

Responses like we have nothing new to inform or we will let you know based on the PHO orders can prove to be infuriating for the public who have been locked up in their homes, have been away from their families and just waiting for some clarity.

My problem isn’t with those in authority without answers because I understand, sometimes, there really are no answers, but my issue is with the complete lack of transparency when it comes to simple answers.

Why is it so difficult for authorities to answer what the estimates for vaccine availability for 80 plus population or what the estimated timeline for the vaccine roll-out in general looks like.

My former professor is now working in Tel Aviv, Israel and she shared a story of how there is a mobile clinic outside of a bar where over 100 young people got their shots last week without any appointment. As a bonus, they were given a free drink. This was part of a campaign to get younger people vaccinated and yet here in rural Canada, we are still looking for answers on when those in the 80 plus age group would receive their immunization.

Israel’s COVID-19 roll-out has been one to watch. The vaccination campaign that began in December last year, has already managed to vaccinate 37 per cent of Israel’s population.

Despite U.S.A.’s horrible response to the pandemic, 6.59 per cent population has been fully vaccinated and despite the variants, 1.05 per cent population in U.K. and 0.9 per cent population in South Africa have been fully vaccinated. By comparison, Canada vaccinated only 0.83 per cent of its population by Friday last week, according to the John Hopkins University’s vaccine tracker.

Canada’s response to the pandemic is a much larger topic to explore and for most part it has been great. After all, there is no template or a blueprint on how to deal with this pandemic and everything that the healthcare workers have been doing since the start of the pandemic has been extremely commendable.

But more needs to be done with Canada’s immunization plans for the safety of the healthcare workers to begin with, and also for the rest of the population. More vaccines need to be given out, more people need to be reached and more information needs to be distributed, especially for the remote rural communities.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: Government should focus on strengthening B.C.’s leading export industries

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The village is hoping for a start date in early April with completion as soon as possible. (Granisle Village website photo/Houston Today)
Granisle’s curling rink to receive a facelift

Receives a $362,148 provincial grant

A huge milestone for Granisle to reach 50 years, said Mayor. (Village of Granisle photo/Lakes District News)
Granisle’s 50 years anniversary celebration postponed

The celebrations are now set to be held in 2022

Topley is part of the 10 projects funded in the north. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Topley to receive economic funding

Part of province’s $20.7 million Climate Adaptation Program

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

Most Read