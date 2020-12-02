Locking down the entire province, not a solution

Letter to Editor. (File photo)

Editor:

With no disrespect to Dr. Henry who means well by advising everyone to wear masks and stay home in order to slow down the spread of Covid 19, I believe that shutting down the whole province harms the well being of its citizens. Dr Henry and all the politicians have no right to forbid everyone to work for a living. It is easy for them their wages come in regular so they have no problem to feed their children.

Many good and healthy citizens of this province have minimum wages and at the best of times can barely manage to feed their children and them self are now left without any income at all.

This is a sure recipe for mental breakdown which may well be worse than Covid 19. I can remember that there was no food and though I was too young at that time to worry about it my parents sure did.

Thanks to the young men who voluntarily placed their lives in danger greater than Covid 19 and fought during WW2 for freedom to work for a living to feed our children and grandchildren.

Many gave their live for this and now we are forbidden by our government to do so. Our businesses are shut down and may not survive so that after Covid 19 they may not be able to offer jobs to their former employees. Dr. Henry may be very good at treating sick people but she has no clue what healthy people need.

When I cross the road I have to be careful otherwise I may get run over by logging truck. When people go to work they have to be careful also but staying home is not the answer. Let’s work together and make B.C. great not hide in a closet.

These are the thoughts of an old man.

Martin Onderwater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Choosing the validity of one form of expression over other —is it fair?

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

Salvation Army file photo
Salvation Army kettle drive begins Nov. 28

Hamper demand has accelerated this year

9th avenue pole moved
Hydro pole removed on 9th Avenue

The first major snowfall of the year delayed the removal and relocation… Continue reading

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Masks are now mandatory in public places. (File image)
Police take “measured approach” to mandatory mask wearing

Fines can be levied for not complying with provincial order

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Most Read