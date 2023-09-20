Let me help you better your golf score

It is so important that we make the right choices of shots in our round of golf. So many times, we take chances. Make wrong decisions and most often pay the price in our score. Know your game and play within your capabilities. Not saying we do not take any chances and challenge the course from time to time but do not take chances that you know are not within your capabilities. Shots that you know that success is not in your favor. The odds are low of pulling the shot off. Examples are: play your approach shot (full iron) to the middle of the putting surface when the cup (hole) is left side of putting surface and in behind a sand bunker. Forget about making the twenty-foot put and fucus just getting it close to the hole. When your tee shot ends up in the trees play your ball sideways (open lane) for your second shot and forget about going for the putting surface by trying to hit a six iron between two trees three feet apart and twenty feet in front of your ball. Forget about trying to hit your tee shot long when the further you hit it the narrower the landing area. Play your tee shot for a safe position. This may mean a three or five metal off the tee instead of the driver.

Tip for full iron club selection: Making the wrong choice of iron is a mistake we all make. Even tour players. No one is innocent of this one. A huge majority of times on the full swing we select an iron that on average will not make the distance to our target. Why? Because we most often select a club that if we hit it well will go that distance. We always think about the perfect shot when selecting our iron for the shot. Never do we think the average distance the iron will travel. Why would we? Our intention is to hit it well. Why would I think of not hitting it well? In this game though it is all about the average distance a player hits a club A player for example may be able to hit a seven iron up to 140 yards at best. Their average though is 130 yards. Why would this player select the seven iron when the chances of hitting the seven iron 140 yards is unlikely. Why wouldn’t the person choose a six iron for the shot. If the average distance for a seven iron is 130 yards, then chances are the average distance for a six iron is 140 yards. Chances then are better of having the ball end up at 140 yards. If it is struck with the six iron close to perfect (again no such thing as perfect) then the ball ends up past the flag stick but more than likely on the putting surface. Two putt and go to the next hole. That would be acceptable. Choosing the right iron (irons average distance) can only result in better scoring.

When I said everyone suffers from poor club selection, I include the tour players. Proof of this is the next time you are watching a tour event (men or women’s) keep track on a piece of paper how many times their ball ends up short of the target versus long of the target when hitting an iron. Keep in mind that some of these are deliberate but most often they are trying to get their ball equal to the hole. The results will be a surprise to you. They often miss club by not applying the above. Regarding myself. I would love to be putting back down hill on most putting surfaces (putting surfaces are usually low at front and high at back) and not uphill most of the time as I do from being short. So here is what I would like to ask you to do. On your next two or three rounds you play always choose an extra club than you would normally hit from this distance. Keep track of the end results. Short and along. When those two become equal (as many shots long as short of your target you will then be much better at selecting the right iron for the distance required.