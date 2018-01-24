Grizzly bear trophy hunting ban needs to be lifted

Editor:

The grizzly bear trophy hunting ban needs to be lifted, and regulations changed so the hunter takes all the animal he or she wants – head, hide and meat. If meat is left, it isn’t wasted as animals and birds soon clean it up and waste nothing. Guides and outfitters contribute considerably to the B.C. economy.

As to the 4000 who responded to the government invitation to respond to the ban, 78 per cent were in favour of it. It would be interesting to know how many of those have anything to do with the bears except as tourists.

In bygone years, many black bears were harvested in the fall for fat or meat. Bear fat is superior to pig fat for baking.

Leave hunting and game regulations to those who keep track of animal population, not politicians. Also, all regulations must apply to everyone the same.

Sincerely,

Hugh Wilton Bohmer

Burns Lake

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: LNG won’t bring John Horgan’s NDP down

Just Posted

MMIW inquiry departures raise eyebrows

Cullen: Trudeau must intervene in “troubled” inquiry

Busy season for Houston ringette teams

Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are… Continue reading

New hunting regulations changes for regions across the province

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources has released a… Continue reading

Harm reduction committee set up in Houston

Committee will seek local solutions to opioid crisis

Houston asked to cover recreation pass costs

Change B.C. program seeks partnership with the District of Houston

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Most Read