Fluidity in the New Year

Surprise!

You get one more editorial from your favourite local home-grown reporter.

This year I don’t really have any resolutions that I was planning on putting into effect specifically in the New Year. But I have some goals I am carrying over from last year that I would either like to continue or complete.

Some superficial items include watching the final movie of the Star Wars franchise that was just released. Decreasing my intake of Nutella. As well as continue working my way closer to the splits (a three year on-going project).

You don’t need to wait for the New Year to have a clean slate on the progress of your development. You don’t need a clean slate at all. Get in on that change right in the height of its messiness.

The clean slate mindset can lead to an internal battle of negative mental dialogue where we beat ourselves up for our imperfections and relapses.

I told myself that I was going to quit Nutella in October, and just last week I finally polished off that sixth one kilogram jar my mom and I bought on sale in the summer.

I’m tired of beating myself up over insignificant issues.

I think human beings are the most incredible species on the planet. No other creature in my opinion has the capacity of our adaptability, nor is as headstrong about maintaining a certain state and calibre of being.

We want so desperately to be always the best vision we have ourselves, that we forget the grace of what it is to just be.

I must admit, I’m really excited about this year, because I haven’t got the slightest clue how things will shape out.

The ‘plan’ is that I will be back in school from January until the summer, return home to celebrate my mother’s birthday, my brother’s wedding, fly out to the Philippines to be reunited with family, and return back to Canada to continue studying writing in September.

If life shakes out that way, then I have a lot to look forward to. And if my compass spins in another direction, well, at 25 I have become more accepting of my fluidity, and recognize that flux is not an indication of instability.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: In 2018, ideology meets reality

Just Posted

Pot shops speak out on B.C.’s proposed rules on age, retail plan

Minimum age set at 19, and public and private retailers will sell it in stores

Buy-Low Foods donates $500 to Salvation Army

Buy-Low Foods in Houston donated $500 to the Houston Salvation Army for… Continue reading

First nation leaders call for an end to fish farms

Five delegates from the North visit a fish farm on the south coast.

Fluidity in the New Year

Surprise! You get one more editorial from your favourite local home-grown reporter.… Continue reading

Gobble up some grub and put on a show

At Houston Secondary School on Dec. 22, 2017 there was a turkey… Continue reading

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Most Read

  • Fluidity in the New Year

    Surprise! You get one more editorial from your favourite local home-grown reporter.…