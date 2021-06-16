Choose science over ignorance

It was quite a week for me with my second dose COVID shot finally in me, I spent almost three days with headache, slight fever, relief and an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

Last week, when Canada started rolling out second dose vaccines after a two month interval, reduced from a four month interval, people scrambled to get the doses. It was heartening to see so many folks opting for the vaccine. There is still a long way to go until the entire world is fully vaccinated. A lot of my family and friends are still waiting to get their second doses and some even their first. But there just are so many people around the globe working towards making a COVID-free time possible.

So many more still however, continue to remain skeptical.

I know of a senior who is so confused by the mixed messages that she is not sure whether taking vaccine right now would be helpful, dangerous, or unnecessary. She lives alone, but she is not alone in this confusion.

So many people around the globe continue to refuse to take the vaccine. Some of these people are definitely the ones who don’t believe in vaccinations or as they are popularly called anti-vaxers, but then there are some others who are just scared by the confusing messages on vaccine intervals and on vaccine safety.

The confusion, I get. But choosing to remain ignorant instead of educating yourself is not something I can understand. All the healthcare workers around the globe, all the doctors who can and would possibly treat you not just for COVID but other ailments, all the frontline workers, every one of them has taken one of the many available vaccines for the virus. So that solves the question of whether or not it is dangerous because if it was dangerous then we would have been left with a world without any healthy healthcare workers. That hasn’t happened, because they trust the vaccine, they trust the science behind it and so should we.

Now about the different messages around the vaccine intervals. Yes, it is frustrating and confusing, but we all need to understand that coming up with a vaccine to subside the effects of and in most cases possibly rid us of COVID in such a short amount of time, is a huge feat in itself. These scientists, researchers, health care workers, policy makers are constantly experimenting, trying to find the best ways to maximize the benefits of the vaccine for everyone. Research takes time, it takes a focus group of volunteers and it takes patience. So evolving outcomes and results just means that the timelines will likely continue to change but that’s no reason to stop from doing what’s scientifically been approved for our safety.

I am not saying don’t ask questions. In fact, I would say, ask. Ask until you are satisfied and then trust the science.

Here is to hoping the world is rid of this virus, everyone we love and don’t continues to stay healthy and safe and that most people end up choosing science over ignorance.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.