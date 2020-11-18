Editorial. (File photo)

Are you disposing your masks properly?

When the pandemic was just starting, the lockdowns suddenly seemed like a boon for earth where there were fewer vehicles on the roads, very few flights polluting the skies and hardly any ships disturbing the waters. There were surges in rare bird and animal sightings out in the open and it felt like the earth was getting some time to heal while us humans healed ourselves by staying indoors.

However, ever since the pandemic, use of single-use masks went up. Last week, I watched a documentary that showed how these masks, recklessly discarded and thrown away have been clogging up drains, animals have been choking on them and fish are getting entangled in them.

In May, the Acting Director of UN Environment Joyce Msuya, in a press release issued by the organization said that one third of global plastic production is non-recyclable and at least eight million tonnes of plastic flows into our water bodies each year. “It is ending up in the stomachs of birds, fish, whales, and in our soil and water. The world is choking on plastic and so too are our birds on which so much life on earth depends,” she added.

And now, with the single-use masks added into the mix, the plastic pollution in our oceans and water bodies has significantly gone up. There have already been reports of several animals and birds choking on the masks. In April, a story went viral of a lady from British Columbia who she found a bird with its beak and wing entangled in a blue medical face mask. The bird had died.

In July, a seagull was caught in the elastic of a disposable mask for a week in Essex, until folks were able to rescue it.

OceansAsia, an organization that works to solve the issues around environment, released a report back in February, at the very beginning of the pandemic that their survey team’s trip to Soko’s Islands in Hong Kong found hoards of surgical masks washing up on the shoreline.

But knowing about these incidents is not enough and we all can do our part in keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe during the pandemic, without harming other species. Some of the things we could do would start with trying to avoid single-use masks. These masks are great, cheap and readily available; they don’t involve washing and are a quick solution but they are also very, very harmful for the environment if not discarded properly. These masks are also mandatory if you are in the medical profession, but if you are not, you could just buy or make a reusable mask and not only avoid single-use masks’ pollution but also reduce the overall load of our plastic pollution.

Try and find out if your local recycling facility or someone local in the area would collect and dispose off these masks properly or throw them in garbage receptibles (yes, I am talking to those of you who are choosing to just abandon their masks at beaches and parks and sidewalks).

Another thing we could do is cut out the straps of the single-use masks before throwing them away so that animals and birds don’t get entangled in them like our flying friend from British Columbia.

Yes, single use masks might be convenient for us, but they are certainly not convenient for our fellow species. Now that people are moving around freely and openly in the public, at least more than before, the use of masks is only going to go up while Covid is still around. And, it is our responsibility to ensure that we are not just taking care of ourselves but the environment we are living in as well.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Just Posted

topley 4H
Year end from Topley 4H

Topley 4-H club is at it again with another amazing year. The… Continue reading

Close up photo shows the condition of one of the two buildings the Village of Granisle has now decided to demolish. (Village of Granisle photo)
Village to tear down derelict structures

Owner did not respond to village demand to do the work

Beanstalk Daycare
Childcare centre recyclables stolen

Money would have been used to buy ‘wishlist’ items

Denise Nicole Mortimer. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Missing Prince George woman sought here

Denise Nicole Mortimer is 27 years old

B.C. Liberal Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad. (File photo)
Final vote count confirms Rustad victory

This is his fifth electoral victory

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Most Read