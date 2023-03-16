Richard Coulter ‘Ric’ Wheeler

In Loving Memory ~

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father, Richard “Ric” Coulter Wheeler, at the age of 72. He leaves behind his brothers Bob and Don, children Amber and Jesse, and grandchildren Taylor, Ella, Tom & Max.

Dad was born and raised in Ontario with his three brothers: Bob, Don and Barry. He loved to tell stories about the adventures and mischief he got into with his identical twin brother Bob, like swapping classes to take each other’s tests. The ‘Wheeler Twins’ were notorious pranksters.

Dad moved out west to BC in the early 70’s. He and our mom travelled to Mexico in 1975 in their ’63 Ford Econoline Van. Dad kept journals of their travels; he had such a talent for capturing all the details of a good story. A lot of their days were spent either exploring, or spear fishing and diving for lobster. Dad joked that he was so sick of lobster by the end of his trip that he’d often feed it to his dog!

Dad continued his travels when we were children, heading off to explore Peru, the Himalayas, and King Tut’s Tomb in Egypt. He hiked the Chilkoot Trail, and explored many miles in Havana, Cuba after he retired.

Dad’s biggest accomplishment was completing the trek to Mt. Everest base camp. He’d have hated to see all of his travelling adventures condensed into these few lines, as they were truly the experiences that shaped his life.

Dad prided himself on being a bit of a nomad; he loved to have the freedom and ability to design his life exactly how he wanted to live it. Thus, the reason he had so many precious memories to share with all of us. Dad became a highly accomplished carpenter/ welder who took great pride in everything he did, both personally and professionally. He was employed in the Comox Valley at School District #71 for many years and later retired after 10 years at the Houston, BC School District.

Eventually, after Dad retired, he moved back to the Comox Valley to be closer to his beloved children and grandchildren. Dad loved to share a good story or an interesting fact wherever he went. His memory and appreciation for detail were unparalleled. Whether you met dad at the post office, the grocery store, or in the casino, he would always stop to share a story or two and he loved and cherished those interactions with all the people he met over the years.

There will be no service by request. If you would like to send a card or share a memory, please email his daughter at amberfinneron@outlook.com

