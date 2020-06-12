Cheers to a man of intelligence and to a perfectionist.

Kelvin Henry Knutson ‘Kel’ passed away at the age of 69 with many achievements under his belt. Family and friends knew him as a millwright, machinist, woodworker, snowmobiler, fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman, volunteer firefighter, private pilot and owned half an airplane (now that’s talent ), the list goes on…

He loved learning details and when asked for an evaluation of the private pilot training course, ‘Which topics were not covered to your satisfaction?’ – “All” and ‘Do you have any other suggestions for improvement of this course?’ – “Could have been more thorough.”

If Kel could not fix it, he brought home some thing-a-ma-jig from who knows where to fix it. And if he still could not fix it, no one could.

The prospect of another 4 years of Justin Trudeau made Kelvin decide to pass to a Liberal free place.

Among his greatest assets are his two daughters Kimberly-Ann (Christopher) And Karen (Ryan), 13 grandchildren, brothers Kenneth (Judy) and Kris, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

“I’ll see ya again someday!”