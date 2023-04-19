The Lakeside Village of Granisle Logo

April 19, 2023

SURPLUS TAX SALE FUNDS NOTIFICATION

The Village of Granisle held its annual tax sale on September 27, 2021.

The property at 4 Byron Circle, Lot 4, Plan PRP8056, District Lot 1246, Range 5, Coast Range 5 District was sold at the above tax sale in accordance with Section 403 of the Local Government Act, for payment of outstanding taxes. The property was sold for an amount exceeding the upset price in the amount of $3,189.44.

Pursuant to Section 659 (5) of the Local Government Act the owner has 3 months from date of advertisement to claim funds of excess tax sale proceeds.

GARDINER, MAURICE B

PAYABLE AS OF APRIL 12, 2023

$3,189.44

