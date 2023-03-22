REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS JANITORIAL SERVICES CONTRACT

The District of Houston is seeking qualified contractors to provide janitorial services at the Municipal Office, Community Hall, and Public Works Shop in Houston, BC. All this work is to be coordinated to minimize disturbance to the operations of the above noted facilities.

Interested Contractors are asked to submit completed Quotation documents and proposed work schedule as part of the Quotation package. All Contractors interested in submitting Quotations must submit completed Quotation packages by 4:00pm, (local time) on April 6, 2023.

Any proponents interested in submitting a bid must attend a mandatory site tour at 2:00pm (local time) on March 31, 2023 at the Municipal Office to ensure that the scope of work is understood by interested proponents.

Quotation packages are available at the District of Houston Municipal Office at 3367 – 12th Street between 8:00am and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday or electronically on the District’s website at www.houston.ca.

Quotations shall be submitted in a sealed opaque envelope with all completed documents for the scope of this Quotation.

The envelope is to be marked:

RFQ 2023-01 – Janitorial Services Contract

Company Name

Company Contact

Contact Information

Quotations to be submitted as hard copy to:

Madelaine Swift

Director of Corporate Services

District of Houston

3367-12th Street

PO Box 370, Houston BC V0J 1Z0