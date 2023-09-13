REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS – DIKE MAINTENANCE

The District of Houston is seeking quotations for the 2023 Dike Maintenance Program. There are three areas to be covered and the District is seeking separate quotes for the following:

West – area to be covered is river left from the walking bridge south to approx. 300 meters (West side of creek). East – area to be covered is river right between 100 meters north of Catholic church to dike gate block approx. 585 meters (East side of creek). South – The area to be covered is river right from walking bridge south to approx. 220 meters on the East of creek).

Terms and Conditions:

Brushing of dikes and removal of all specified materials and repair of dike as required.

Methodology, experience, equipment, and certification.

RFQ Issue Date: August 30, 2023

RFQ Deadline: September 19, 2023

Award of Contracts: September 22, 2023

Weather permitting.

Contractor responsible for all permits and licenses, removal of all material. Dump site will be the District of Houston gravel pit.

Information requested:

Equipment rates and specs

Manpower hourly rate

Availability

Certification

Previous experience

Removal of debris

Methodology

Quotations must be received at the District of Houston Office at 3367 – 12th Street, Houston, B.C. by the above date and time in a sealed envelope clearly marked “District of Houston Dike Brushing – [*West, East, or South]”. All quotations received by the deadline specified will be opened in Council Chambers at 3367 12th Street at the close of the quotation deadline.

For more information questions, please contact the following:

Jim Daigneault

Director of Protective Services

Box 370, Houston BC V0J 1Z0

Email: firechief@houston.ca Or visit the District website for more information at:

https://www.houston.ca/contract_opportunities