REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

District of Houston Housing Strategy and Implementation

District of Houston RFP Number: ECD2023-01

Issue date: September 7, 2023

Closing Time: Proposals must be received before 2:00 PM Pacific Time on: October 1, 2023

Overview of Scope

The District of Houston is seeking proposals from qualified consultants to develop and implement a comprehensive housing strategy and action plan.

The District of Houston is seeking consultants with a strong background and proven track record in developing comprehensive housing strategies and action plans to address diverse housing needs, promote affordability, and drive sustainable growth within a rural community. The ideal consultant should demonstrate expertise in stakeholder engagement, data analysis, and innovative solutions to housing challenges, and should be able to provide references from previous successful projects in similar contexts.

The primary outcome will be the development of a housing strategy (phase 1) and the implementation of the action plan (phase 2) that will guide the District’s housing initiatives and increase the overall housing supply while diversifying housing types to better serve the community’s needs.

The expected time to complete this project is twenty-four (24) months. The District anticipates cost submissions for these services will be less than $205,000.

Further details as to the scope of this opportunity and the requirements can be found on the District’s website at: https://www.houston.ca/contract_opportunities

Anticipated Schedule

Event Anticipated Time (Pacific Time)

RFP Issued September 7, 2023

Inquiries Deadline September 22, 2023

Closing Time 2:00 PM Pacific Time on: October 1, 2023

Short-listed Proponents Notified October 12, 2023

Presentations Week of October 16, 2023

Proponents Notified October 23, 2023

Contract Execution Week of October 23, 2023

Contract Commences November 1, 2023

CONTACT

Enquiries related to this RFP, including any requests for information or clarification may only be directed in writing, by email, to the contact person who will respond if time permits before the Closing Time. Information obtained from any other source is not official and should not be relied upon. Enquiries and any responses providing new information will be recorded and posted to BC Bid or otherwise distributed to prospective Proponents.

Name: Madelaine Swift, Director of Corporate Services

Email: corporate@houston.ca

Address: District of Houston 3367 – 12th Street

PO Box 370, Houston, BC