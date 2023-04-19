Dungate Community Forest Management Plan and Timber Supply Analysis NOTICE OF REVIEW AND COMMENT

In accordance with the Forest Act 43.3 (f ) and (g) the Dungate Community Forest Board of Directors is updating the existing Management Plan. This includes the following: Data Package, Management Plan and Timber Supply Analysis.

As per the Forest Act section 8 (1) the Chief Forester must determine the Allowable Annual Cut. The data package and timber supply analysis will be used to assist in this determination.

The Data Package, Management Plan and Timber Supply Analysis is available for review from April 19, 2023, to June 19, 2023, at Canfor’s office on the Morice River Road in Houston , B.C. From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments to review are required . Alternatively , it is also available for viewing on Canfor ’s website at http://www.canfor.com/responsibility/environmental/plans

The deadline for receiving written comments is June 19, 2023.

Please address any written comments to:

Terry Lazaruk, Canadian Forest Products Limited. P.O. Box 158,

Houston, B.C. V0J 1Z0

Telephone: (250) 570-8444

E-mail: Terry.Lazaruk@canfor.com