NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF LAND

Lot 1, District Lot 622, Range 05, Coast Range 5 Land District PID (023-962-836).

Pursuant to section 26 of the Community Charter, notice is hereby given that the District of Houston intends to enter into a lease agreement with Houston Link to Learning to lease Steelhead Park, for the purpose of establishing a Farmers Market.

The lease is for a one season term (June 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023) with a possible two season (June 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 and June 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025) renewal at a rate of One Dollar ($1.00) per year.

If you wish to provide any comments regarding the above disposition, there will be an opportunity to share your input during the Regular Council Meeting on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 in Council Chambers at 6:30pm. Written comments can also be submitted in advance at the District of Houston Municipal Office (3367 –12th Street) or by email to corporate@houston.ca, before 4:00pm on Friday, September 1, 2023.