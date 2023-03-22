District of Houston Logo

March 22, 2023

2023 Parcel Tax Roll

Public Notice

The District of Houston has prepared the 2023 Parcel Tax Roll as required by Section 203 of the Community Charter. The Parcel Tax Roll lists the parcels eligible to be taxed for the following services:

  • District’s Water System (Bylaw 1117)
  • District’s Sanitary Sewer System (Bylaw 1118)

The Parcel Tax Roll may be viewed at the District of Houston office, 3367 12th Street, Houston, BC Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30p.m.

Requests for an amendment to the Parcel Tax Roll must be received in writing to the District of Houston, 3367 12th St, Houston, BC, V0J 1Z0 or emailed to finance@houston.ca, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023.

