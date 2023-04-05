2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Public Consultation

On March 28, 2023 the District of Houston Council passed first reading on the 2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw and is now consulting the public and seeking comments.
How to Provide your Input:
- In-person consultation: A public input opportunity will be held on April 4th and April 18th at 6:30p.m. at the District of Houston Council Chambers. The public input opportunity will be held both before the meeting and before the 2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw is discussed by Council.
- Submit comment via email to finance@houston.ca
- Submit comment via mail to the District of Houston, PO Box 370, Houston B.C. V0J 1Z0
- Deliver written comment to the District Municipal Office 3367 – 12th Street during regular office hours
If you have any questions about the proposed Financial Plan, please arrange an appointment to have your questions answered by contacting:
- finance@houston.ca
- 250.845.2238
- District Municipal Office 3367 – 12th Street during regular office hours
The financial plan document can be found on the District of Houston website at https://www.houston.ca/financial_plan
**Deadline for written submission is 4:30 PM April 18, 2023**