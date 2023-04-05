District of Houston Logo

April 05, 2023

2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Public Consultation

On March 28, 2023 the District of Houston Council passed first reading on the 2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw and is now consulting the public and seeking comments.

How to Provide your Input:

  • In-person consultation: A public input opportunity will be held on April 4th and April 18th at 6:30p.m. at the District of Houston Council Chambers. The public input opportunity will be held both before the meeting and before the 2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw is discussed by Council.
  • Submit comment via email to finance@houston.ca
  • Submit comment via mail to the District of Houston, PO Box 370, Houston B.C. V0J 1Z0
  • Deliver written comment to the District Municipal Office 3367 – 12th Street during regular office hours

If you have any questions about the proposed Financial Plan, please arrange an appointment to have your questions answered by contacting:

  • finance@houston.ca
  • 250.845.2238
  • District Municipal Office 3367 – 12th Street during regular office hours

The financial plan document can be found on the District of Houston website at https://www.houston.ca/financial_plan

**Deadline for written submission is 4:30 PM April 18, 2023**

Just Posted

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Skeena Valley Seniors Society members gathered at the Sande Overpass the early afternoon of April 1, encouraging motorists to honk in support of their campaign to save the Seven Sisters mental health residence from the wrecking ball. (Staff photo) SEE RELATED STORY ON PAGE A2
Demo drums up support to save Seven Sisters

An allegedly stolen rock truck still sits in town after a suspect was arrested on April 2. (Marisca Bakker)
Shots fired by Smithers police to stop rampaging rock truck

Pop-up banner image