2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Public Consultation

On March 28, 2023 the District of Houston Council passed first reading on the 2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw and is now consulting the public and seeking comments.

How to Provide your Input:

In-person consultation: A public input opportunity will be held on April 4th and April 18th at 6:30p.m. at the District of Houston Council Chambers. The public input opportunity will be held both before the meeting and before the 2023 – 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw is discussed by Council.

Submit comment via email to finance@houston.ca

Submit comment via mail to the District of Houston, PO Box 370, Houston B.C. V0J 1Z0

Deliver written comment to the District Municipal Office 3367 – 12th Street during regular office hours

If you have any questions about the proposed Financial Plan, please arrange an appointment to have your questions answered by contacting:

finance@houston.ca

250.845.2238

District Municipal Office 3367 – 12th Street during regular office hours

The financial plan document can be found on the District of Houston website at https://www.houston.ca/financial_plan

**Deadline for written submission is 4:30 PM April 18, 2023**