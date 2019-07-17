Youth camp promotes conservation ethics

From July 22 to 26 A Rocha Houston will be hosting an explore outdoors day camp for kids ages seven to 12. (Submitted photo)

From July 22 to 26 A Rocha Houston will be hosting an explore outdoors day camp for kids ages seven to 12. The Camp will be held at the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery where the kids will learn about nature, Christian faith and conservation ethics. This is a great opportunity for kids to explore nature around Huston, play some games and have some fun while they are at it. The camp will operate daily between 9 a.m till noon, with the whole week covered by a $50 fee with all things included.

Each day is going to have a different theme, for example on bird day they will have the opportunity to do a bird walk, build a bird feeder to take home and learn about different avian species.

Cindy Verbeek, the coordinator at the Canfor Hatchery explained a bit about why kids in Houston will benefit from learning in depth about nature, “In the city, when we do programs like this sometimes its just to get kids connected with nature because they have no connection, but that’s not the case in Houston, kids have a huge connection, but they don’t always know what they are seeing”.

“One of the things I like to focus on is slowing them down a little bit so they actually get to know where it is they are going, they understand the species, they understand what those creatures need so that if there is a way that they in the future will have the privilege of owning property that they can provide for those needs for the creatures, not just themselves”.

Verbeek advocates the process of cultivating awareness, appreciation and action in her lessons in order to create a conservation ethic in the community. “When they see that a certain species or that a certain group of species are struggling, that they actually have a relationship with this creature and that they feel sadness when they see that something is going awry, and my hope is that they feel a desire to make a difference”.

For any questions or inquiries please contact Cindy at 250-845-4540

